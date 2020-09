Authorities were responding after a pedestrian was struck in an MBTA bus yard in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood Monday morning.

Boston police responded to a call about the person being struck at the yard at 95 Arlington Avenue at 5:09 a.m. Boston EMS said a person was transported to the hospital.

Sky Ranger aerial footage showed an MBTA bus in the yard cordoned off by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.