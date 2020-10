Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 55-year-old Carmen Feliciano of Holyoke was last seen Monday in the area of Maple Street and Jackson Street.

Police did not give a physical description of Feliciano or say what she was wearing when she was last seen, but they did release a photo of her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-322-6940.