Police Investigate Mysterious Boom in Stow, Mass.

The sound and reverberation of a mysterious boom left homes and people a like shaky in Stow, Massachusetts.

People started feeling it around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The questions started popping up on social media.

. @BoxboroughPD massive 'boom' at 10:09 p.m. People thinking near Stow center. Any insights as to what that was? — Joel Richman (@JoelGRichman) November 18, 2021

Stow police said they were investigating in a Facebook post late Wednesday night. Police said they checked all sectors of the town as well as the fire academy and found nothing "out of the ordinary." What they did find is that other towns had similar complaints.

