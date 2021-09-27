Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Police Investigating Possible Child Abduction in Mattapan

The incident was reported around 6:55 a.m. on Hiawatha Road

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a report of a possible abduction on Monday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 6:55 a.m. on Hiawatha Road. A witness told police they saw a man in a dark-colored SUV abduct a child. The car reportedly drove down Hiawatha Road toward Blue Hill Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was reportedly a female between the ages of 5 and 10, with braids and barrettes in her hair.

The suspect police are looking for is an adult male who was wearing a tan jacket.

No missing children have been reported in the area, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

opioid crisis 4 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers to Consider Safe Injection Sites Monday

BOSTON 4 hours ago

MBTA Investigates Back Bay Escalator Malfunction That Injured 9

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMattapanBlue Hill Avenueabductionchild abduction
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us