Natick Police are looking for a 12-year-old that went missing.

Valentina Romero was last seen at Natick Mall around 5 p.m.

She was last seen wearing Nike sneakers, black leggings with a black top, and a grey sweater.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 508-647-9500.