Abandoned Dog

Police Search for Owner of Abandoned, Neglected Dog in Haverhill

The dog is not up for adoption, police said

An abandoned dog seen in photos provided by Haverhill police
Haverhill Police Department

A dog found with long, matted fur is in police custody in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and officers are trying to find the person who abandoned it.

The Haverhill Police Department said Wednesday that its animal control unit was looking for the public's help in identifying the owner of the dog, which has since been shaved.

The dog was found near Bradley Avenue in Haverhill late on July 1, police said.

They asked anyone with information to contact its animal control office at 978-374-2415.

The dog is not up for adoption, police added.

A man charged with shooting and killing his dog appeared in court Wednesday.

