Shooting Investigated at New Hampshire Walmart

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Manchester Police.

By Jake Levin

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

Manchester Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart on Gold Street around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person, who hadn't been shot, was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, while a second person showed up at the same hospital on their own with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

