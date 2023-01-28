Local

Holyoke

Shooting Reported at Holyoke Mall; 1 Person Injured

The mayor of Holyoke confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night at the Holyoke Mall that injured one person; the alleged shooter is in custody.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police responded Saturday night to a mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, for a reported shooting that left one person injured, the city's mayor said.

Details are limited, but Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed in a statement posted to his Facebook page that the police department was called to the Holyoke Mall, where an alleged shooter is in custody. The mayor also said one person had been injured in the shooting, but offered no further information on the extent of the victim's injuries or their condition.

The Holyoke Street area is secure, the mayor added, and an investigation is active and ongoing.

The mall shared a brief post on Facebook, announcing it is currently closed and will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday. They did not share why the shopping center had shut down early.

Holyoke police said they have no information to share at this time. We have reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more details but have not heard back yet.

State police detectives are responding to the scene, the mayor confirmed.

The Holyoke Mall bills itself as western New England's "premier shopping destination" with nearly 150 dining, entertainment and retail locations.

This developing story will be updated.

