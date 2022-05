A sinkhole appeared on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon in Framingham, police said, closing a lane for at least an hour.

The sinkhole is on the left lane of the Boston-bound side of I-90 at the 113.8 mile marker, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Officials didn't say when exactly the highway was expected to reopen, and didn't say if any vehicles crashed.

