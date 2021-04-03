State Chips in More Than $4M for Quincy Center for Homeless

The state has promised to chip in more than $4 million toward a planned facility in Quincy that will serve the area’s homeless population.
The funding for the Father Bill’s & MainSpring facility was announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The current Father Bill’s building is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new police department. The nonprofit is planning to move across the street into two new buildings.
One will consist of a day center with an emergency shelter and a health care clinic, while the other will hold 30 apartments for permanent housing.
The total cost is expected to be about $24 million.
