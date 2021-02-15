IMAGES: Lynn's Rich Spirit Captured in Photos

With an artistic spirit and urban flare, Lynn captures the spirit of New England. The city honors their history, while embracing modern principles. Check out these photos that show the unique beauty of the city.
A sign along Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
Heavy surf during a recent storm splashes over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive.
A kiteboarder in neighboring Nahant gets height, framed by Lynn's High Rock Tower and the Vamp building.
Red Rock, where Mary Baker Eddy discovered Christian Science and was said to have healed a little boy of clubbed feet.
Across the street from Red Rock is the First Church of Christ, Scientist.
Saint Pius V Catholic church
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Looming large on the seascape view from Lynn is Egg Rock. Also known as Elephant Rock, it sits in Nahant Bay, in Nahant.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynn's amazing mural program, called Beyond Walls, has brightened the downtown area with vivid and large imagery.
Lynnapesaukee Pub and Grill.
Mama Blanca restaurant.
Some of the Oxford street restaurant scene.
Rossetti Restaurant
Rincon Macorisano Restaurant
The Union street food shop flavor.
The Union street food shop flavor.
The Union street food shop flavor.
Joe's Shoe Service, of Downtown Lynn.
The Captol Diner on Union St., was built in 1928.
The Lynn Museum and Historical Society, on Washington street.
North Shore Community College
Apothca Marijuana Retailer, on the Lynnway.
Mino's Famous Roast Beef.
Lynn Shore Drive sign.
Frederick Douglass Memorial plaque and band stand in Lynn Commons. Douglas lived in Lynn from 1841-1848.
Frederick Douglass Memorial plaque and band stand in Lynn Commons. Douglas lived in Lynn from 1841-1848.
Frederick Douglass Memorial plaque and band stand in Lynn Commons. Douglas lived in Lynn from 1841-1848.
Lynn Woods Reservation.
Lynn Woods Reservation.
Lynn Woods Reservation.
Agganis Athletic Complex, named after Harry Agganis, "the Golden Greek," who starred in many sports including football and baseball, later becoming a Red Sox player.
Manning Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools.
Manning Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools.
Frasier Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools, and also to the North Shore Navigators baseball team.
Manning Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools.
Frasier Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools, and also to the North Shore Navigators baseball team.
Manning Field, part of the Agganis Athletic Complex, is home to many of the sports that are offered at the Lynn High Schools.
The Lydia E. Pinkham building is a commercial, artist and artisan community, named after Pinkham who was an inventor and marketer who lived in the city in the 1800's.
The Lydia E. Pinkham building is a commercial, artist and artisan community, named after Pinkham who was an inventor and marketer who lived in the city in the 1800's.
The Lydia E. Pinkham building is a commercial, artist and artisan community, named after Pinkham who was an inventor and marketer who lived in the city in the 1800's.
The MBTA's Commuter Rail services and cuts through Lynn's downtown.
The MBTA's Commuter Rail services and cuts through Lynn's downtown.
Lynn's Clocktower Building, on the Lynnway.
Lynn's Clocktower Building, on the Lynnway.
Lynn Public Library
The Ox Restaurant, on Oxford St.