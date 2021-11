A tractor trailer crash damaged a neighborhood Tuesday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The Lynn Fire Department is on scene of the crash on Western Avenue. Fire officials confirmed that the tractor trailer hit a pole and took down wires, crashed into a few cars and hit a house.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. No further information was immediately available.