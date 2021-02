A tractor trailer truck closed a road in Northborough for several hours after it tried to go under a low bridge.

Northborough police around 9 a.m. Sunday said Hudson Street would remain closed for about four hours as crews unloaded cargo from the rear of the truck.

No one was hurt, police said.

Hudson Street will be closed for approximately four hours this morning as crews work to unload a tractor trailer truck. There are no injuries.#Northborough #Northboro pic.twitter.com/9kj2yJlnRv — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) February 21, 2021

The arched bridge near the intersection Hudson and Allen Street lists a 10-foot clearance, according to several signs posted on and around the structure.