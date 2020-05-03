Donald Trump

Trump Appears to Side With Restaurant Owner Over State Leaders in Maine

"Don't make the cure worse than the problem itself," Trump tweeted

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on protecting America’s senior citizens in the East Room of the White House April 30, 2020 in Washington.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says there are many complaints coming in about the state of Maine.

In retweeting a message about a dispute between the state and a restaurant owner who lost his state licenses after defying an order to remain closed, Trump wrote, "Don't make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know!"

Meanwhile, a group of Republicans in the Maine House of Representatives are asking Democratic leaders of the Legislature to call the body back into session to end the state of civil emergency declared by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The GOP lawmakers say they have been denied information about the progress of the disease in Maine and about how the state's businesses can reopen.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMaine
