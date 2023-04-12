Local

MBTA

Two MBTA Work Vehicles Derailed on Monday Night

NBC10 Boston

Two MBTA work vehicles were derailed overnight while being scheduled to work on tracks on Monday night.

One of the vehicles had welding equipment when it derailed at a track switch near Orient Heights before 11:00 p.m.

There were no injuries and the vehicle was re-railed before 1 a.m.

The second derailment happened early Tuesday morning when back pieces of work equipment came off the rails on a track siding along the Red Line.

There were no reported injuries and it had no impact on service.

The causes of the incidents are under investigation.

