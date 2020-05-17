Weather Forecast: Cooler Temps, Chances for Rain Ahead

Clouds are present today so it won’t be as sunny as Saturday but at least it will be a rain-free Sunday with filtered sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s once again, with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon dropping temperatures into the 50s along the coast.

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Arthur, is churning off the Florida Coast, moving towards the north-northeast with tropical storm warnings in place for the North Carolina Outer Banks. Arthur is expected to stay away from New England thanks to a blocking high pressure system to our north. There are different players in our forecast for next week, this Canadian high pressure and upper level low plus the tropical storm to our south.

It’s a very difficult forecast for the first half of the week. It appears the blocking high will win out and keep Arthur and the upper level low south of the region. That will bring us a cool but dry on shore flow. If we were to see any rain, it would be light, mainly on Monday.

Tuesday stays cool with temperatures in the 50s and the breeze increases, especially along the South Coast.

Once the pattern breaks, the weather should turn a bit warmer towards the end of the week. Highs could be in the upper 70s and closer to 80 by Friday with more humidity too.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms may also return by Friday night into Saturday. We will keep you up to date with the latest on our exclusive 10-day forecast.