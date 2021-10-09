Woman, Baby Rescued From Fire Sparked by Hoverboard in Mass.

A woman and her infant escaped a Wareham, Massachusetts, house fire early Saturday morning that firefighters said was caused by a charging hoverboard.

The Wareham Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting the house fire on Rose Point Avenue around 12:55 a.m.

According to officials, the caller said she was in the house with an infant and unable to get out. She was later told to climb out of a window with the baby.

Police and firefighters at the scene found that the pair were safely out of the house, firefighters said in a statement.

The women evacuated the baby first from the first-floor window by throwing pillows out, then put the baby on the pillows and climbed out after the child. They were transported to Tobey Hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Firefighters entered the house and contained the fire. A charging hoverboard in the kitchen was established as the cause of the fire, officials said.

They said that smoke detectors in the home saved alerted the people inside to the fire, which had cut off access through the door.

The house was damaged in the fire. Firefighters didn't say if anyone was injured.