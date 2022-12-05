Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing persons

Woman With Alzheimer's Missing After Flight From Mass. to Miami, Family Says

María Teresa Velásquez, 63, landed safely after her flight from Massachusetts, but she has not been seen or heard from since her arrival, officials said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family members and police in South Florida are asking for the public's help in finding a woman with Alzheimer's who disappeared after she landed at Miami International Airport Saturday, after flying in from Massachusetts.

Officials confirmed that 63-year-old María Teresa Velásquez landed safely after her flight, but she has not been seen or heard from since her arrival.

María Teresa Velásquez

Miami-Dade police officials said she got off the aircraft but did not meet the personnel that was previously coordinated to assist her.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Before the flight, four days before, we called them to make sure they will take care of a person with dementia. Her son took her this morning, they boarded her, today they saw her when she left the plane here, then disappeared into the crowd," relative Martha Restrepo said.

Velásquez was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark shirt with a jacket with black and white stripes.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking through the airport, but no one has seen her since.

María Teresa Velásquez

Anyone with information about Velásquez is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

missing personsMiami International AirportMiami-Dade Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us