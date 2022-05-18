Heat Take Game 1 From Celtics 118-107

Despite an eight point lead in the first half, the short-handed Boston Celtics lost 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

In the first half, the C’s held their own – leading by as much as 13 and taking an 8-point lead into half time. But the Heat came out hot in the second half – going on a 22-to-2 run. The third quarter was disastrous for the Celtics.

Coach Ime Udoka said his team won three quarters, but that wasn’t good enough. Boston shot 2 for 15 in that third quarter.

“We won three quarters other than that, but obviously that one is going to stand out,” Udoka said. “We semi-bounced back in the fourth and started to play well again and matched their physicality, but 39-14 on 2-for-15 is tough to overcome.”

Boston just didn’t have an answer for Miami’s defensive steals and Jimmy Butler’s 27 points in the second half.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown added 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.