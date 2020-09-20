How to Watch Patriots-Seahawks on TV and Online

It’s Sunday Night Football and NBC10 Boston has you covered as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Kick-off begins at 8:20 p.m. and live coverage before the game starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at 8:20 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, download the NBC Sports App, if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

