Report: Red Sox to Hire Ron Roenicke as Next Manager

The Boston Red Sox' manager search reportedly is over.

The Red Sox plan to name bench coach Ron Roenicke their next manager following Alex Cora's departure, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported Friday.

The team will announce Roenicke's hire after Major League Baseball concludes its investigation into Boston's 2018 club for its alleged sign-stealing operation, per Abraham.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he hopes that investigation will be done before spring training, which begins next Tuesday when Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers.

Roenicke was Boston's most polished internal candidate, with 673 games of big-league manager experience with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015. He guided Milwaukee to a .508 winning percentage in that span and finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting in 2011.

The 63-year-old former MLB outfielder joined Alex Cora's staff as the Red Sox' bench coach in 2018, winning a World Series title in his first year with the team.

He'll now become Boston's 48th manager after the Sox parted ways with Cora in mid-January due to his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros' cheating scandal.