Climate Change in New England: Can We Adjust, and How?

Climate change isn't only a problem for future generations. It's here, it’s happening right now and it's everyone's problem.

NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Chris Gloninger is diving deep into the impact of climate change here at home with his weekly reports on the crisis. What does climate change look like for New England? How is it impacting us? And how do we adjust to living with a problem that is getting worse? The damage from the climate change crisis is already happening. As it gets worse, we need to be ready to adjust.

Three Things You Likely Didn't Know About Climate Change in New England The Northeast has warmed more than any other region in the U.S. when you look at long and short time spans, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Sea level rise is occurring about twice as fast in coastal New England as it is in the world ocean on average, according to climate scientist Sam Miller of Plymouth State University.



Climate change can actually result in more snow in New England. A warmer planet evaporates more water and that water ends up in the atmosphere. If there’s more moisture in the atmosphere, storms will have more precipitation. That means downpours in the warm months and more snow in the colder months!

Climate Change Is Here and It's Time to Adjust to It, Scientists Say

There are two key concepts when it comes to climate change: mitigation and adaptation. The first is about preventing or reducing the impact of climate change by changing how we live. Scientists say we need to continue to look for ways to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis. But now that it's here, they say it's time to adapt to our new reality. So how do we do that?

We have started the ball rolling and it’s not going to stop. We have to prepare for the damages at the same time we have to stop the problem otherwise it will start rolling faster and faster. Dr. Dan Schrag, Harvard

Can New England Adjust to Rising Sea Levels? And How Will That Impact Us?

Rising sea levels due to climate change mean that storms and weather events will now have a greater impact on our neighborhoods. It's already impacting our daily lives and scientists expect it to get worse.

Obviously, coastal new England is experiencing sea level rise, and it’s occurring about twice as fast in coastal new England as it is in the world ocean on average. Dr. Sam Miller, Plymouth State University

Climate Change: Separating the Fact From the Fiction

Climate change has long been politicized. But scientists warn that all of that rhetoric is keeping us from finding ways to adjust to the climate crisis. What are some of the most common myths about climate change and what does the science have to say about those misconceptions?

We are more confident that, if anything, the model projections we’ve been running over the last 20 years are turning out to be, maybe, a little conservative. Dr. Kerry Emanuel, MIT

Adjusting to Climate Change: Flooding in Revere Is Now the New Norm

For people in Revere, Massachusetts, climate change is all too real, bringing floodwaters onto their roads and into some of their living rooms. Even on sunny days, certain neighborhoods experience an amazing amount of flooding. Residents say the floods come 12-15 times a year now.