Rain Moves In as Temperatures Warm Up

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will take a huge jump during the afternoon into the low to mid-50s.

Clouds will start to move in during the afternoon. Rain will develop tonight and linger into the first part of Tuesday morning. Once the showers depart, we are expecting a very warm day for Tuesday as high temperatures reach and exceed 60 degrees in most communities.

Another round of rain will move in Tuesday night and that too should leave by Wednesday morning. Temperatures once again will be very warm with highs in the upper 50s.

The end of the week is trending colder and a little bit more interesting. It's possible that we could see a coastal storm develop Friday.

It might be too far east for significant impacts, but if it does get its act together quickly enough – we could see a sizeable storm, which could include accumulating snow (or at least rain changing to accumulating snow).

We still have the week to watch this unfold and we have seen several setups this winter that have looked similar, but the events never actually materialized. Stay tuned!