Block-by-Block Breakdown of Massive Fenway Development Proposal

The development would include 1.7 million square feet of office and lab space, 216 residential units, 212,330 square feet of retail and 1,800 parking spaces

By Catherine Carlock

Boston Planning and Development Agency/WS Development

WS Development has filed a more-than 1,000-page project notification form with the city of Boston outlining its plans for a 2.1 million-square-foot mixed-use development across 5.32 acres surrounding Fenway Park.

The development would include 1.7 million square feet of office and lab space, 216 residential units, 212,330 square feet of retail and 1,800 parking spaces.

WS Development is the project’s master developer, partnering with the real estate arm of Red Sox parent company Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family, which owns and operates a large retail store across from the historic ballpark.

