Anchored Down: Anthem Chosen to Keep Running Navy Yard Beer Garden

By Greg Ryan

The Anthem Group has been tapped by the city to continue operating a beer garden and outdoor event space in Charlestown’s Navy Yard, selecting a bid from the hospitality business over those from Lyons Group and Night Shift Brewing.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board will vote Thursday on whether to authorize a license agreement with Boston-based Anthem to oversee the operations at Shipyard Park, a nearly 12-acre space inside the Navy Yard. Anthem has operated The Anchor beer garden and event space in the park since 2019, but late last year, the city put the license out to bid.

