WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon to Name New Corporate Sponsor Monday

By Grant Welker

The Boston Marathon is set to announce a new corporate sponsor on Monday — and the location where the announcement will take place provides a big hint as to who it may be.

Marathon officials, along with Mayor Michelle Wu, are scheduled to unveil the new sponsor Monday morning at 100 Federal St.

That iconic building in the Financial District is the New England headquarters of Bank of America.

Messages and emails left for Bank of America on Friday afternoon were not immediately returned. Emails sent to spokespeople for the Boston Athletic Association, the nonprofit which runs the Boston Marathon, were also not immediately returned.

While Putnam Investments is also located at 100 Federal, a source familiar with the workings of that building said that Putnam was not involved in the planning of the announcement.

The new sponsor will take over starting with the 2024 race for John Hancock, the insurance company whose name has been synonymous with the race since 1986.

