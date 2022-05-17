Cambridge Company Tackles Long COVID With an App

The road back from a COVID-19 infection is unpredictable and potentially long. Millions of Americans have seen their health worsen with long COVID, which includes a wide range of ongoing health problems that are still largely not understood.

An app from Cambridge-based Goodpath provides a new treatment option for people with long COVID. The corporate benefit wellness company offers the product to employees through their employers, and has partnered with companies like Yamaha Motor Co.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal