Cannabis delivery firms in Mass. seek immediate rule change

By Cassie McGrath

Cannabis delivery entrepreneurs have been pushing regulators to change the state's two-driver rule for years, and when the rule was put on the agenda for this month's Cannabis Control Commission meeting, some thought it meant changes were finally coming.

But, once again, no progress was made, and no progress is expected to come for at least a few more months, leaving delivery companies saying they're fed up with regulators.

