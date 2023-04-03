Boston Business Journal

Developer Proposes 15-Story Hotel Just Off Boston Common

By Greg Ryan

A Boston real estate developer has proposed a 94-room hotel on what is now a narrow parking lot a half-block from Boston Common in Downtown Crossing.

A limited liability company affiliated with developer and restaurant owner Paul Roiff filed an application with the Boston Planning and Development Agency last week in connection with the project. The 2,800-square-foot property is located between Fajitas & ‘Ritas and Papagayo at 17-23 West St.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us