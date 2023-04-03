Developer Proposes 15-Story Hotel Just Off Boston Common

A Boston real estate developer has proposed a 94-room hotel on what is now a narrow parking lot a half-block from Boston Common in Downtown Crossing.
A limited liability company affiliated with developer and restaurant owner Paul Roiff filed an application with the Boston Planning and Development Agency last week in connection with the project. The 2,800-square-foot property is located between Fajitas & ‘Ritas and Papagayo at 17-23 West St.
