Boston Business Journal

Giant Fenway Project Undergoes a Few Changes — and Gets a New Name

By Greg Ryan

WS Development

The team behind a massive mixed-use development around Fenway Park has updated the city on its plans for the 5.3-acre site, proposing to lower the height of one building and to add roof space to another that is open to the public.

WS Development, the real estate arm of Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family, owners of a Red Sox store on Jersey Street, is making the changes in response to feedback from the public and city officials regarding the 2.05-million-square-foot project, according to a filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency published on Monday.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalFENWAYFenway Sports GroupWS Development
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us