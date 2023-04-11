Harvard to Rename Arts and Sciences School After $300M Donation

Harvard will rename its Graduate School of Arts and Sciences after billionaire hedge fund executive Ken Griffin following his $300 million gift to the school.

Harvard said Griffin, a 1989 alumnus, has given more than $500 million to the university throughout four decades of philanthropy to his alma mater. Griffin also gave $150 million to Harvard in 2014 for what remains the largest single gift for the college’s undergraduate financial aid.

His latest and largest contribution is unrestricted.

The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences will be renamed the Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in thanks for Griffin’s contributions, Harvard announced Tuesday. The school offers master’s and doctorate degrees in more than 50 programs.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal