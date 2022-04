JetBlue Airways Corp.'s bid to purchase Spirit Airlines Inc. for $3.6 billion has the potential to affect a possible merger between Spirit and fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines and disrupt an airline industry that's still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, apart from the financial terms, there is another notable difference between the competing efforts to combine with Spirit: less overlap between the airlines nationally.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal