Meet Benny, the Liberty Hotel's newest executive. He's 14 weeks old.

By Jess Aloe

You won't find the Liberty Hotel's newest director-level employee on LinkedIn. But you will find him hosting "Yappier Hour" — the hotel's weekly dog-centric happy hour.

That's because Benny, the new "Director of Pet Relations," is a 14-week-old English Cream Retriever.

The hotel that was once the Charles Street Jail has held "Yappier Hour" for about five years now, according to Mark Fischer, the hotel's general manager and "Benny's dad."

Why "hire" Benny? The Beacon Hill hotel "needed a pet champion," Fischer said.

Benny will be on hand to welcome other dogs and make sure they're having a good hotel experience.

