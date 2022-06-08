Boston Business Journal

Moderna to Ask FDA to OK Omicron-Specific Booster

By Rowan Walrath

Moderna Inc. plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize an omicron variant-targeting booster vaccine "in the coming weeks" following data that suggests the booster is comparable to the original vaccine — and better at fighting omicron.

The Cambridge biotech has been working on a multipronged booster strategy since November, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus first emerged. Moderna tested out its original vaccine, a new vaccine that specifically targets omicron and a bivalent mixture of the two.

Last month, during an earnings call, executives said they believed the bivalent vaccine would be the best way forward and announced plans to have it ready for distribution this fall.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us