Moderna to Ask FDA to OK Omicron-Specific Booster

Moderna Inc. plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize an omicron variant-targeting booster vaccine "in the coming weeks" following data that suggests the booster is comparable to the original vaccine — and better at fighting omicron.

The Cambridge biotech has been working on a multipronged booster strategy since November, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus first emerged. Moderna tested out its original vaccine, a new vaccine that specifically targets omicron and a bivalent mixture of the two.

Last month, during an earnings call, executives said they believed the bivalent vaccine would be the best way forward and announced plans to have it ready for distribution this fall.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal