No Flying Taxis for Southie: MCCA Cancels BCEC Redevelopment Plan

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority on Tuesday scrapped plans to redevelop more than six acres near the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center into lab and other commercial space, though the agency intends to issue a modified request for proposals in June.

The decision ends two bids from groups led by Cronin Development and Boston Global Investors to build major mixed-use developments on D and E streets in South Boston. The Cronin group proposed four towers, including a grocery store, spanning nearly 2 million square feet. The BGI group proposed two lab and office buildings and a grocery store that together would have been about 550,000 square feet.

