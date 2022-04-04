Take a Look at Giant Vision for Sullivan Square ‘Inner Belt' Development

Rise Together and Trax Development on Friday offered a more detailed look at plans for a mixed-use development of nearly 1 million square feet in Charlestown’s Sullivan Square, one of three projects the development team is pursuing for a part of the neighborhood poised for major changes.

The developers first notified the city of its proposal for Sullivan Square in September, which the Business Journal reported at the time would come to almost 2 million square feet of lab, office, residential and other types of space. That’s across the three different projects, the first of which — in the Inner Belt, an area named after the highway that was once to go where it is located — was the subject of a Boston Planning and Development Agency filing late last week.

