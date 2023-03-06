Theater Groups Applaud Gov. Healey's Proposed Tax Breaks

Live theater owners, many of whom are still struggling to recover in the wake of pandemic-related shutdowns, may get a break under Gov. Maura Healey's new tax relief and budget proposals.
Healey’s new tax relief package proposes to establish a new credit for a share of payroll, production, and transportation costs of qualifying live theater productions at a cost of $5 million annually. In addition to the proposed tax relief, Healey’s proposed $55.5 billion budget invests a record $25 million into arts and culture through Mass Cultural Council, an independent state agency.
