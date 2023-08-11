These are the 10 largest employers in Massachusetts

The largest employers in Massachusetts are in the news a lot, but it can be difficult to keep up with the latest on each. Here’s a snapshot of what’s going on with the 10 employers with the most local workers:

Mass General Brigham. By far the state’s largest employer, Mass General Brigham has begun a $2 billion expansion of one of its founding hospitals, Massachusetts General Hospital, that will add nearly 500 new patient rooms, as well as a $250 million expansion at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain. But the health system, which rebranded from Partners HealthCare in 2019, has given up on plans to add new outpatient facilities in Westborough and Woburn.

Beth Israel Lahey Health. The merger of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center closed in 2019, making the two entities instantly one of the state’s largest employers. Beth Israel Lahey also includes community hospitals including Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, among others.

Click here to see the rest of the Top 10 Massachusetts' employers list from Boston Business Journal