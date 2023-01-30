Boston Business Journal

West Coast Hotel Chain Buys Three New England Properties

By Grant Welker

A growing West Coast hospitality company has bought an inn in the Berkshires as part of a trio of New England properties, its first foray into the region.

Loge Camps bought the Seven Hills Inn in Lenox for $7.5 million in a deal that closed last week. Loge also bought The Lodge at Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, and Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us