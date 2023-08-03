real estate

Zillow pays $35M for Boston-founded real estate tech startup

By Lucia Maffei

Zillow Group Inc. paid approximately $35 million to acquire a software company that launched in Boston four years ago.

The Seattle-based real estate website (Nasdaq: ZG) said earlier this week it acquired Aryeo, a platform that serves real estate photographers, with plans to bring the startup within Zillow's real estate software suite ShowingTime+.

This article tagged under:

real estateZILLOW
