Zillow pays $35M for Boston-founded real estate tech startup

Zillow Group Inc. paid approximately $35 million to acquire a software company that launched in Boston four years ago.
The Seattle-based real estate website (Nasdaq: ZG) said earlier this week it acquired Aryeo, a platform that serves real estate photographers, with plans to bring the startup within Zillow's real estate software suite ShowingTime+.
