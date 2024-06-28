New York Strip Steak with Asparagus

INGREDIENTS:
- 5 New York strip steaks (10–12 ounces each)
- 3 bunches (2 pounds) asparagus, trimmed
- 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- Kosher salt, as desired
- Ground black pepper, as desired
PREPARATION:
- To install a grill grate, position it flat on top of the heating element so it sits in place, then close the hood. Use the pellet scoop to pour pellets into the smoke box until filled to the top. Plug the thermometer into the top jack labeled “1” on the left side of the control panel.
- Select "GRILL" Select "WOODFIRE FLAVOR". Set grill temperature to HI. Set the thermometer to BEEF and select desired doneness.
- Select START to begin preheating.
- Brush each steak on all sides with 1/2 tablespoon oil, then season with salt and pepper. Insert the thermometer horizontally into the center of the thickest part of the largest steak. Toss asparagus with remaining canola oil, then season with salt and pepper.
- When the unit beeps to signify it has preheated and ADD FOOD displays, open the hood and place steaks on the grill grate, gently pressing them down to maximize grill marks. Close hood over thermometer cord to begin cooking. Flip the steaks halfway through cooking when the display reads FLIP.
- When the unit beeps to signal the steaks are almost done cooking, open the hood, transfer steaks to a cutting board, and let rest.
- Place asparagus on a grill grate and close the hood. Grill for the remaining 8 minutes, depending on the thickness of the asparagus.
- When cooking and resting meat, open the hood and remove asparagus from the grill. Slice steaks and serve with asparagus.