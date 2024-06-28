Smoked Twin Full Chickens

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 whole chickens (7–8 pounds each)
- 1/2-1 cup spice rub seasoning of choice
- Kosher salt, as desired
- Ground black pepper, as desired
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
- To install the grill grate, position it flat on top of the heating element so it sits in place. Plug the thermometer into the unit.
- Liberally season both chickens on all sides with desired seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place chickens on the grill grate, insert thermometer into the thickest part of the meat, then close hood over cord.
- While holding the smoke box open, use the pellet scoop to pour pellets into the box until filled to the top.
- Select SMOKER, set temperature to 375F, and select PRESET. To set the thermometer, select CHICKEN. Select START to begin cooking. There is no preheat time for the Smoker function. The pellets will go through an ignition cycle (IGN) for 3–6 minutes, then the grill will begin cooking and the timer will begin counting down.
- When cooking is complete, open the hood, remove chickens from the grill, and let rest for at least 20 minutes. Serve with desired side dishes and sauce.