See Every Republican, Democrat Candidate In NH's 2022 Primary Election

Tuesday is Election Day in New Hampshire.

Voters will head to polling locations across the state to cast their ballots in several big ticket local and statewide races including for governor, U.S Senate and House.

Many eyes will be on the state’s gubernatorial race as Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who was widely expected to enter the Senate race, chose to run for re-election and seek a fourth two-year term as governor.

Sununu will face five other republican candidates on the GOP ballot, while state Sen. Tom Sherman is running unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot.

A number of Republican politicians, many with ties to former President Donald Trump, are looking to challenge Democrats for the House seats they hold. While Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates in the state's House races, many of them have been very vocal about their connections to the former president.

From a lop-sided governor's race to a crowded GOP Senate ballot, here’s look a every Democrat and Republican candidate running in New Hampshire’s primary election.

