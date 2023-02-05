Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore

It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below:

12 photos
1/12
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
2/12
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
3/12
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.
4/12
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
5/12
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
6/12
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
7/12
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
8/12
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
9/12
10/12
11/12
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
12/12
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/ Getty images
Yola attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Grammy AwardsMusic & Musicians

More Photo Galleries

See Photos of Stunning Sea Smoke Caused By Extreme Cold in New England
See Photos of Stunning Sea Smoke Caused By Extreme Cold in New England
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge
Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made
Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made
Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide
Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us