How to Keep Track of Which Boston-Area Restaurants and Bars are Open or Closed

Some are completely closed, while others remain open for takeout or delivery

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

It has been increasingly difficult to get the word out about which Boston-area restaurants and bars are completely closed for the time being and which ones are open for takeout and/or delivery, in part because of the sheer number of dining and drinking spots in the region but also because the situation is so fluid that places are constantly updating what they are (or are not) offering.

Because of this, a Twitter list of Boston-area restaurants and bars has been updated to include close to 700 spots, and it will be growing over the coming days as more and more are added to the list. In addition to the exact opening/closing status of places, you'll also find other information including hours of operation, food offerings, and how to give -- or get -- support.

The Twitter list can be accessed at this link, and it is a public list so you can subscribe to it.

Twitter List of Boston-Area Restaurants

If you are a restaurant owner or worker (or know of any restaurants that should be included) and would like your place to be included in the list, please tell us via one of the following Twitter pages:
@hiddenboston or @MarcHurBoston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

