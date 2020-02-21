NBC10 Boston Responds to the Case of a Noisy Nuisance

Sarah Alley says she knows what it's like to have a rude awakening.

Three days a week, for the past five months, the Boston resident and her roommate have greeted the day to the sounds of a trash truck, sitting in a private parking lot outside their apartment window.

"It was like a low roar, and then every time the trash would go in and out, it was a clinking, kind of like a crashing," explained Alley. "It was literally like it was in the bedroom with us."

Alley says the noisy trash truck disrupted her daily life.

"I'm in grad school, so Tuesday and Thursday nights, I'm out until 9-9:30 p.m., and I've had a 16-hour day, and the last thing I want to do on a Friday morning is being woken up at 6 a.m. to a trash truck," said Alley.

Fed up, she says she tried on several occasions to put a stop to the noise, but she couldn't get anywhere.

"It was miserable," said Alley. "I called at least five people trying to solve the problem, before I got to NBC10."

Alley says she took video and pictures of the truck, which show a DNS Disposal logo on the door of the truck. The company is based in Tewksbury.

When NBC10 Boston Responds called the company, they denied it was their truck. When we called back, the owner said the truck wouldn't be there anymore. Alley says she hasn't heard or seen that trash truck again.

"I'm so happy," she said. "I can sleep again on Fridays, which is so ideal. I didn't know if it was a true problem that NBC would be able to solve, and I was like, 'Will they help me with my little trash truck problem?' I thought it was worth a shot."

Alley's case is an example of how no problem is too big or too small for NBC10 Boston Responds to tackle. If you have a consumer complaint, of any kind, give us a call at 1-888-521-NEWS, or click here.