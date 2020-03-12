Health officials in New Hampshire on Thursday announced a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, marking the sixth case in the state.

The person is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe, the Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials said the man self-isolated after returning from Europe and notified his healthcare provider after developing symptoms. His household contacts have self-quarantined.

Of the six cases in New Hampshire, three are in Rockingham County. The other three are in Grafton County.

The state announced its first coronavirus patient on March 3. The man had attended an event at the White River Junction's Engine Room tied to Dartmouth business school despite advice to remain isolated. The second positive patient had been in contact with the first patient at the event.

The state's third patient was an adult male from Grafton County who had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, at the morning service on March 1.

The fourth was an adult male from Rockingham County who officials said traveled to Italy and then began exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus.

The fifth patient was an adult male from Rockingham County who was self-isolating at home.