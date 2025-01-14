Money Report

UK antitrust regulator opens probe into Google's search services

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said that it's opening a formal antitrust investigation into Google's search and search advertising services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that it's looking to assess whether Google has "strategic market status" (SMS) under the new U.K. Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC).

The DMCC is a law that aims to prevent anti-competitive behavior in digital markets. Designation of a company as having "SMS" would give the regulator the power to impose changes to prevent anti-competitive behavior.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

