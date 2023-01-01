Money Report

NTSB Opens Special Investigation Into Norfolk Southern Safety Practices
The National Transportation Safety Board has opened a special investigation into Norfolk Southern after recent derailments in Ohio.
WeightWatchers Stock Surges 70% After Company Agrees to Buy Obesity Treatment Platform
WeightWatchers has agreed to acquire telehealth obesity treatment company Sequence.
‘You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet:' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Touts State Record and Fuels 2024 Speculation
DeSantis, if he runs, is widely expected to be former President Donald Trump’s top rival for the Republican presidential nomination.
Why Moving in Retirement Can Earn You an Extra $100,000 — Or More
Retirees who relocate to an area with lower home prices can earn big bucks to cushion their nest egg. But it may not make sense for everyone.
Treasury Secretary Yellen Warns That Losses Tied to Climate Change Could ‘Cascade Through the Financial System'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a “delayed and disorderly transition” to a net-zero emissions economy could create shocks to the financial system.