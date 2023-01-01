Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news 11 mins ago

NTSB Opens Special Investigation Into Norfolk Southern Safety Practices

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened a special investigation into Norfolk Southern after recent derailments in Ohio.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us