Four employees at an elementary school in Athol, Massachusetts, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the school district's superintendent.

Superintendent Darcy Fernandes sent a letter to the community on Wednesday, informing them that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Fernandez said two more employees had tested positive for the virus.

The employees all work at the Athol Community Elementary School, Fernandes said, and at least two of them work in the cafeteria.

The state Department of Public Health has been notified and is in the process of doing contact tracing, Fernandes said.

Additionally, anyone who is believed to have been in close contact with the employees will be asked to quarantine and/or get tested for the virus.

In her letter, Fernandes said the employees would not be allowed back into the school building until they meet DPH criteria.

The elementary school building will remain closed until a deep cleaning has occurred, according to Fernandes' letter.

"Our district remains committed to the health and safety of our community and we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure our buildings are safe," the letter read.